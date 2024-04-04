A Little Pee is NO Reason to Turn The Plane Around - What’s Happening 4/2/2024

The Billy Madison Show! Nard Loves Weiners!

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Gen Z prefers first dates are digital instead of meeting people IRL: ‘It’s efficient’

#4 ‘One lad dumped me over my plan to bonk 100 men – dating is hard as an adult star’

She acts like she’s Tom Brady. “She Was Unsupportive That I Wanted to Win Seven Super Bowls”, but instead of seven Super Bowls, it’s a 100 wieners.

#3 Pilot forced to return to airport after ‘wee from broken toilet flows into cabin’

#2 Bitter woman killed mum and sister over money transaction in staged murder-suicide

#1 Rat catcher who poses with kills hit with hundreds of vile death threats

Bonus: Disturbing data shows 237% increase in alcohol-related deaths for over-55s in the last 25 years, with COVID stress and higher amounts of disposable income blamed for problem


Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!