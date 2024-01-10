KISS Daily Special Shows

By Johnnie Walker

The Billy Madison Show

Sometimes you need to laugh, and that's why 99.5 KISS has so many ways to laugh with the Billy Madison Show!

Punch up Billy Madison on demand with the KISS Rocks APP with the full show podcasts!

Get 5 minutes of the best (or worst) of the day's show every afternoon at 5pm with the Billy Break!
90s Nooner

Weekdays at noon, nothing says nookie like the 90s!

Jill Munroe plays the 90s songs you vote for

Get out of work early for lunch, or stop whatever you're doing, and pick the songs on your phone!

5 O’Clock D-Shots

Sponsored by Jon Wayne Service Company
After a long day in the Texas heat, a double-shot can hit the spot! Belly up to 99.5 KISS for a round of 5 O’Clock Double-Shots!

Chris Sifuentes pours the first shot, you pour the second

Slam back the Top Shelf Rock, two at a time!

Smells Like the 90s

Sponsored by Living Spaces
Weeknights at nine, take a sniff of the sweet smell of the 90s!

Pick the songs you want to hear

