Community Corner

Tornados

After a disaster like a tornado, an untold number of people are left with the daunting task of rebuilding. Unfortunately, as the rebuilding begins, deceitful contractors descend on the region looking to make a quick buck off victims. Homeowners, undergoing the stresses and strains common after losing a home, often fall prey to these well-rehearsed predatory schemes, slowing the recovery process. https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2022/03/31/21-065_NICB_Tornadoes-PSAs/

Auto Theft

Auto thefts are continuing to increase across the country as nearly 1 million vehicles were stolen in 2021, the most seen in the U.S. since 2008. Currently, there is no safe space for vehicles to be parked. Vehicle owners need to take simple steps to reduce the theft potential. Keep items out of view, roll up the windows, lock the doors and, yes, take your keys with you.

https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2022/01/26/2021-065_NICB_AutoTheft/

Flooded Vehicles

Following a disaster, keeping damaged cars out of the hands of unsuspecting buyers is a major focus of the insurance industry. NICB’s VINCheck® helps prevent this from happening. NICB’s VINCheck is a free lookup service provided to the public to assist in determining if a vehicle may have a record of an insurance theft claim, and has not been recovered, or has ever been reported as a salvage vehicle by participating NICB member insurance companies.

https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2023/01/10/2021-065_NICB_Flooded_Cars/

Hurricanes

Hurricanes often wreak havoc across wide stretches of land leaving untold numbers of homeowners to the daunting task of rebuilding their homes and lives. Unfortunately, following disasters, deceitful contractors descend on the region looking to make a quick buck off victims.

https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2022/03/31/21-065_NICB_Hurricanes-PSAs

Wildfires

In the US there are more than 4.5 million homes in high fire risk areas. And if your home gets damaged or destroyed, we know that deceitful contractors will follow to take advantage of wildfire survivors, looking to take victim’s money and leaving without doing any work.

https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2022/03/31/21-065_NICB_Wildfires-PSAs/

Hailstorms

Hailstorms can move through areas with little warning and can create significant damage. However, after hailstorms, dishonest contractors arrive on scene trying to earn a quick buck. The schemes dishonest contractors use add thousands to tens-of-thousands of dollars to repair costs, money which, in today’s economy, most homeowners do not have.

https://digitalmedia.vnr1.com/2022/03/30/21-065_NICB_Hailstorms-PSAs/

Dare to Dream Project-

They’re just different than us. They have no inhibitions. Consider silverware optional And can find fun anywhere. And when kids get really sick, they’re different than us, too. Until now, children diagnosed with blood cancer have been treated like mini adults. Not anymore. The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society proudly introduces the Dare to Dream Project--transforming treatment and care through advocacy, education, and the largest global clinical trial for kids with blood cancer. For the first time, a specific treatment can be matched to a specific type of cancer in a specific child. It’ll be the biggest medical advancement for little patients in history. Dare to dream with us. Support the Dare to Dream Project and all the work that the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society does at LLS.org.