Win $1,000 Five Times a Day with the KISS Cash Hole

KISS Cash Hole

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help Pay Your Bills! The $1,000 KISS Cash Hole Contest starts Monday, August 28 and goes through Friday, October 13.*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 99.5 KISS:

Listen to KISS Monday, August 28 through Friday, October 13* weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm

Monday, August 28 through Friday, October 13* weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour)

to enter the keyword on the form below (until 15 minutes past the hour) One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding September 4, 2023 (Labor Day)

HEAD’S UP: If you get a call from an unknown number within half an hour of entering a keyword, answer it, it could be us calling to tell you that you won!

Download the KISS App and enter your keywords is even easier!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/28/23–10/13/23 (excl. 9/4/23). Open to legal US res. in listening area(s) for participating Stations; 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword announcements each weekday at designated listen times on participating Stations, visit participating Station website or mobile app (free), and complete entry form within 15 min. of announcement. Standard msg. and data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry per listen time. This is a nat’l sweepstakes and each prize drawing is conducted from among all eligible entries received from eligible entrants. Odds vary. Station participation may vary. For participating Stations, listen times, prizes, and Official Rules: Click Here . Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, 1601 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta, GA 30309

Cox Media Group