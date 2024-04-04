A Super STD, A Teacher’s Bad Side Hustle, A Young Arms Dealer and More - What’s Happening 4/1/2024

Three bags: Police in Marion, Illinois, discovered three large bags of marijuana during a traffic stop. The bags weighed a total of 82.9 pounds. (Marion Police Department)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Super gonorrhoea ‘epidemic’ feared as new strain ‘totally resistant’ to antibiotics

#4 Teacher fired when racy side hustle was exposed now doing live sex shows online

#3 Florida 10-year-old accused of selling dead father’s gun for $300 at elementary school

#2 Does your dog understand when you say ‘fetch the ball’? A new study in Hungary says yes

#1 9-year-old boy tries to drive himself to school, crashes into police car during erratic chase: ‘Straight out of a movie’

Bonus: NYC man caught with whopping 123 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop in Virginia

