Over a Decade of D*ck-adence, Sexercise, Genital Eczema, and more! - Big Ass World News 4/1/2024

Gym (Bartolotti Media)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 I’ve been sent an unsolicited picture of men’s penises every month for 12 years.

#4 A fitness app called Zing Coach found that 51% of people enjoy a cheeky flirt at the gym.

I’ve been a gym member since 2002. Look at me, I look great!

You sure do fat-ass!

#3 Majority ‘not satisfied’ with sex lives – but experts say one thing can help

#2 Study suggests 6 million American women could have genital ECZEMA but don’t know it - here’s how to spot the symptoms

#1 Woman uses period blood as face mask to maintain looks – and she’s selling to others

Bonus: Monkey crime gang ‘now wield slingshots’ as cops admit they’re ‘too good’ for them

