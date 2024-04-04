I don’t think they did THAT in Toy Story - Top 5 Buttheads 4/1/2024

Nardo

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Red-faced bloke has 7-inch dildo removed from his bum he shoved there ‘for pleasure’

#4 Wanted man not happy with mugshot texts selfie to cops – ‘here’s a better photo’

Nard, you would do this. You’re a vain ass SOB

Yeah I Would!!!!

#3 Stalker creep calls woman ‘cute’ before following her off NYC subway train into building

#2 Outrage over New Orleans Toy Story-themed children’s bash which saw Jessie twerk against toddler boy in diaper - while Woody grinds approvingly into a nearby woman

#1 Silly bloke gives himself frostbite and loses both his legs in ‘insurance scam’

Bonus: Dad kicked to death by yobs and ‘choked on his tongue’ in front of his daughters

Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!