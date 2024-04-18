Wayfair opening its first large-format store

Wayfair The Wayfair logo on a smartphone arranged in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg via Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The online home goods and furniture store Wayfair has announced an opening date for its next brick-and-mortar store.

On Thursday, the company said its inaugural large-format store will open at 10 a.m. on May 23 in Wilmette, Illinois. It will cover 150,000 square feet in Edens Plaza.

“The store is a one stop shop for all things home – including furniture, home decor, houseware and home improvement products, for any style space or budget,” according to Wayfair. It will also include an in-store restaurant called The Porch.

Previously, Wayfair has opened test stores in some of the other brands owned by the company, including Joss & Main and AllModern, CNN reported.

It was not immediately clear whether Wayfair would be opening more brick-and-mortar stores in the future, according to WFXT. In January, the company trimmed its workforce by 13%, amounting to 1,650 jobs, in an attempt to make Wayfair leaner following the boom many online retailers saw during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayfair opened a small format retain store in Massachusetts’ Natick Mall in 2019, though it later closed. The company also operates Wayfair outlet stores in Kentucky, Texas, New York and North Carolina.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

