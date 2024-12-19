Recall alert: 488K power banks sold exclusively on Amazon recalled due to fire, burn hazards

The CPSC said 488,000 power banks sold on Amazon were recalled.

If portable power banks were on your holiday shopping list, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has a recall you’ll need to know about.

About 488,000 Charmast power banks sold on Amazon were recalled because of burn or fire hazards.

The power banks can expand, overheat, melt, smoke or catch fire, the CPSC said.

The recall affects model W1056, which can be found on the back of the power bank. The brand “Charmast” is printed on the front. They were sold online from December 2018 to September 2024 for between $14 and $25 in black, blue, green, mint, pink and white versions.

If you have the recalled battery, you should not use it and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a refund.

You will have to provide a photograph of the power bank, with their name and date written on it in permanent marker above the label. You’ll also have to cut the power cord, showing the cord in a photo, the CPSC said.

For more information, call Charmast collect at 929-696-0293 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. You can also email or visit the company’s website.

