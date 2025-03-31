Recall alert: 33K Ford Escapes, Broncos recalled over cracked fuel injector

FILE PHOTO: More than 33,000 Ford Broncos and Escapes have been recalled.

A cracked fuel injector has forced the recall of 33,576 Ford Escapes and Broncos because it could start a fire.

The vehicles were previously repaired incorrectly under two separate recalls, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The fuel injector may be cracked and leak fuel into the engine compartment. If the fuel comes in contact with a hot engine or exhaust, it could spark a fire.

The recall affects some 2020 to 2022 Ford Escapes and 2021 to 2023 Bronco Sports.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will get a letter in the mail after April 24.

You can call Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S21.

©2025 Cox Media Group