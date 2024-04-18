Lost girl mistakes Mariska Hargitay for real cop during ‘Law & Order: SVU’ shoot

'Olivia Benson' helps real lost child NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: Mariska Hargitay is seen taking a break from filming 'Law and Order: SVU' help a child at the Fort Tryon Playground on April 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

NEW YORK — Actor Mariska Hargitay has played a police officer for so long that she apparently embodies the role.

A little girl mistook Hargitay for a real-life cop when the actor was getting ready to film a scene in New York City on April 10, People reported.

The girl, who was separated from her mom, saw Hargitay in her Olivia Benson costume and went up to the “Law & Order: SVU” alum for help.

Hargitay stopped production for 20 minutes to help find the girl’s mother.

The incident happened at the Anne Loftus Playground in Fort Tryon Park, TMZ reported.

“Law & Order: SVU” has been on the air for 25 seasons, making it the longest-running primetime live-action series in American television.

