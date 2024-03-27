Joe Lieberman, former US senator, Al Gore’s running mate in 2000, dead at 82

Joe Lieberman: The former U.S. Senator and vice presidential candidate died on March 27. He was 82. (Gilles Sabrié for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Joe Lieberman, a four-term U.S. senator from Connecticut and the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000, died Tuesday. He was 82.

Lieberman, the first Jewish candidate on the national ticket of a major party when he ran on the ticket with Al Gore, died in New York City, The Washington Post reported.

The cause of death was complications from a fall, Lieberman’s family said in a statement.

“Senator Lieberman’s love of God, his family, and America endured throughout his life in the public interest,” the family said.

Lieberman’s brother-in-law, Ary Freilich, told The New York Times that Lieberman’s fall occurred at his home in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. He died NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, according to the newspaper.

Lieberman was a fiercely independent senator and the first major Democrat to criticize then-President Bill Clinton for his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, The New York Times reported.

In August 2000 he was named the vice presidential candidate for Gore.

During his career in the Senate, Lieberman supported abortion rights, environmental protection, gay rights and gun control, the Post reported.

But he also supported the 2003 invasion of Iraq and the war that followed.

Democrats in Connecticut rejected his bid for a fourth term in 2006, but he ran as an independent and returned to Congress as he also received support from Republicans, according to the newspaper.

Although Lieberman supported John McCain over Democrat Barack Obama in 2008, it was Obama who stepped who said Lieberman should remain as the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, the Hartford Courant reported.

“Joe Lieberman was my friend for over 50 years,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. “On world and national stages, he helped to define and frame an era of history. He was a fierce advocate, a man of deep conscience and conviction, and a courageous leader who sought to bridge gaps and bring people together. He was dedicated to family and faith, and he was a role model of public service.”

Ned Lamont, who defeated Lieberman in the Connecticut Democratic primary for the Senate in 2006, called him a “man of integrity” who “will be missed.

“While the senator and I had our political differences, he was a man of integrity and conviction, so our debate about the Iraq War was serious,” said Lamont, the current governor of Connecticut. “I believe we agreed to disagree from a position of principal. When the race was over, we stayed in touch as friends in the best traditions of American democracy. He will be missed.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was “devastated” to hear about Lieberman’s death.

“My heart is with his beloved wife Hadassah and his family, and I am praying for all who knew and loved him,” Schumer said.



Lieberman’s funeral is scheduled for Friday at Congregation Agudath Sholom in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut, the Courant reported. An additional memorial service will be announced at a later date.


