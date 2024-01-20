Buffalo Bills need more help shoveling snow before playoff game Sunday

Highmark Stadium: File photo. The Buffalo Bills logo is seen on the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023, in Orchard Park, New York. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are asking for help again from the Bills Mafia to help shovel snow before Sunday’s playoff game.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills asked for shovelers after the area received up to five feet of snow this week, according to Reuters. The team needs assistance shoveling snow before Sunday’s playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the team said.

“We’re going to need some snow shovelers (again)! Help get Highmark Stadium ready for our Divisional Round playoff game,” the team posted on social media, according to NBC News. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be between 17 and 24 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

The job pays $20 an hour. Kevin Burns, project manager for Jani-King of Buffalo, the commercial cleaning service that maintains Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, said that the jobs filled quickly on Friday and they had to turn people away but are hoping to have the job complete by Saturday, according to Reuters.

More shovelers will be accepted beginning at 9 AM this morning to finish clearing Highmark Stadium for tomorrow’s Divisional Round playoff game! #KCvsBUF #BillsMafia https://t.co/ndV1Y4DZHW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 20, 2024

The team posted a video on Facebook on Friday of shovelers showing up to help.

“Shovelers have arrived. You’re the best, Bills Mafia,” the Bills said.

Shovelers were hired for Buffalo’s playoff game last week against Pittsburgh, according to Reuters. The game was moved from Sunday to Monday after the heavy snow in the area.

“It would have been absolutely impossible (to play). We could barely see the next row down from us. And unfortunately, it’s still that way,” Volunteer Logan Eschrich told The Associated Press, according to USA Today. “We made progress shoveling, but not much at all.”

The Buffalo Bills are not the first team to ask for help from its fanbase with shoveling snow. According to USA Today, the Green Bay Packers did the same multiple times over the years at Lambeau Field. The last time the Packers needed help was in 2020.

