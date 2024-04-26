Slipknot debuts new drummer at SoCal underplay show

Slipknot debuted their new drummer during a last-minute underplay show in Pioneertown, California, on Thursday, April 25.

The mystery addition — whom the Knot faithfuls believe to be Eloy Casagrande, formerly of Sepultura, though nothing has been officially announced — takes the place of longtime drummer Jay Weinberg, who was let go from the masked metallers in November.

Fan-shot footage of the show also showed Slipknot wearing the outfits and masks from the era of their 1999 self-titled debut album, which turns 25 in June. Slipknot is launching an international tour in celebration of the anniversary in November.

Additionally, Slipknot's upcoming touring schedule includes the U.S. festivals Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Rocklahoma, Louder than Life and Aftershock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.