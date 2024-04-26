Listen to Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross' ﻿'Challengers'﻿ score

Milan Records

By Josh Johnson

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross' score for the new movie Challengers is out now.

The Zendaya-starring tennis drama joins the many other films featuring music from the Nine Inch Nails duo, including The Social Network and Soul, for which they won Oscars.

Reznor and Ross previously released Challengers [MIXED], which featured songs from the score "deconstructed and subsequently reimagined with additional production" by German electronic artist Boys Noize.

Challengers is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!