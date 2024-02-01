Linkin Park announces wide release of 'Lost Demos' Record Store Day vinyl

Warner Records

By Josh Johnson

Linkin Park's Lost Demos vinyl is getting a wide release.

After previously being a Record Store Day exclusive, the compilation will be available at the outlet of your choice on March 1. You can preorder your copy now.

Lost Demos collects various recordings from the sessions for Linkin Park's 2003 sophomore album, Meteora. It was originally included on the digital and CD editions of 2023's 20th anniversary Meteora reissue before it made its vinyl debut for Record Store Day's Black Friday event.

Among the songs included on Lost Demos is the unearthed single "Lost," which features lead vocals by the late Chester Bennington.

