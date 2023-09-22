Jack White to interview Joan Baez at ﻿'I Am a Noise'﻿ documentary screening

Jack White will be interviewing folk legend Joan Baez about her upcoming documentary I Am a Noise.

The conversation will be held following the Nashville premiere of the film, taking place October 20 at the Belcourt Theatre. For more info, visit Belcourt.org.

A description for I Am a Noise reads, "Neither a conventional biopic nor a traditional concert film, this immersive documentary moves back and forth through time as it follows Joan on her farewell tour and delves into her extraordinary archive, including newly discovered home movies, diaries, artwork, therapy tapes, and audio recordings."

The film will be released in select theaters and on digital October 6.

In other Jack White movie happenings, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker has a role in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, which premieres October 20.

