Green Day double dips on '﻿Billboard'﻿ charts with "Dilemma"

GREEN DAY Image Group LA/ABC (Image Group LA/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Green Day is causing a "Dilemma" on multiple Billboard charts.

Having already hit #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay ranking, "Dilemma," the current single off the punk trio's new Saviors album, now also leads the Alternative Airplay tally.

"Dilemma" is the lucky 13th Green Day song to reach #1 on Alternative Airplay, good enough for second in the chart's 35-year history. Red Hot Chili Peppers have the most with 15.

Saviors, which was released in January, also includes the lead single "The American Dream Is Killing Me." Green Day will launch a U.S. stadium tour in support of Saviors in July, during which they'll also be playing their 1994 and 2004 albums Dookie and American Idiotin full in honor of their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries.

