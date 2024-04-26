blink-182 bringing "brand-new show" to US ﻿'ONE MORE TIME...' ﻿tour

After launching a reunion tour in 2023, blink-182 is returning to the road for another U.S. trek in June in support of their comeback album, ONE MORE TIME... . If you caught one of the shows on the first go-round, you may be in for a surprise should you choose to see blink, well, one more time.

A press release declares that the production for the upcoming tour "will now offer fans a brand-new show, increasing seating capacity across all shows and offering a full 360-degree view of the performance in the arenas."

Those newly added seats are now on sale via blink182.com.

Blink's U.S. tour launches June 20 in Orlando, Florida. Openers include Pierce the Veil, jxdn and Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker.

ONE MORE TIME..., the first blink album in over 10 years to feature Travis, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, was released in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.