Black Veil Brides drop new "Bleeders" single from upcoming EP

Spinefarm

By Josh Johnson

Black Veil Brides have dropped a new single called "Bleeders."

The song is the title track off an upcoming EP due out June 21. The set also includes coves of U2's "Sunday Blood Sunday" and the Sweeney Todd tune "My Friends."

You can listen to the song "Bleeders" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying Sweeney Todd-inspired video — which, spoiler alert, has a lot of blood — streaming now on YouTube.

Black Veil Brides are currently on a North American tour, alongside which they are running a virtual blood drive in support of the American Red Cross. Fans who attend a show and show proof of donation will receive an exclusive merch package.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!