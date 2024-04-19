Are Halestorm & Evanescence teasing a tour together?

Halestorm Perform In Auckland Dave Simpson/WireImage (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

By Josh Johnson

Are Halestorm and Evanescence gearing up to announce a joint tour?

In separate Facebook posts, both bands have shared a video soundtracked by a mix of Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" and Halestorm's "I Miss the Misery."

The clips end by teasing the date Tuesday, April 23. They also include an image of a maple leaf, perhaps hinting at Canadian dates. Or perhaps we're about to get a Halestorm and Evanescence brand of maple syrup.

Either way, stay tuned.

Halestorm and Evanescence previously toured the U.S. together in 2021, though multiple shows were postponed due to COVID-19.

