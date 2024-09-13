Creed Rocks San Antonio TONIGHT

Tonight, 99.5 KISS Presents The Summer of ‘99 tour, headlined by Creed.
Creed is no stranger to San Antonio. With multiple crowd-pleasing performances, tonight will be the next in a series of the ban’s visits to the Alamo City.
Speaking of Creed stops in San Antonio, they’re even re-issued they’re successful sophomore album, Human Clay, with a complete concert recorded November 4, 1999 at none other than San Antonio’s very own Freeman Coliseum.
Creed drummer, Scott Phillips, has also donned a certain silver and black jersey on the nationally televised stage at the American Music Awards back in 2000 (hot off the Spurs’ first championship a few month prior to the performance).