Creed Rocks San Antonio TONIGHT

Creed Creed performs during the Summer of ’99 Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on July 24, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

Tonight, 99.5 KISS Presents The Summer of ‘99 tour, headlined by Creed.

Creed is no stranger to San Antonio. With multiple crowd-pleasing performances, tonight will be the next in a series of the ban’s visits to the Alamo City.

Speaking of Creed stops in San Antonio, they’re even re-issued they’re successful sophomore album, Human Clay, with a complete concert recorded November 4, 1999 at none other than San Antonio’s very own Freeman Coliseum.

Creed drummer, Scott Phillips, has also donned a certain silver and black jersey on the nationally televised stage at the American Music Awards back in 2000 (hot off the Spurs’ first championship a few month prior to the performance).



