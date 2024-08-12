Creed Celebrates ‘Human Clay’ with San Antonio

It’s been 25 years since Creed released their multi-platinum sophomore album, Human Clay. The album that brought us Creed hits like, Higher, What If, With Arms Wide Open, and Are You Ready will be re-issued August 16th with plenty of bonus material. This includes the complete concert recorded November 4, 1999 at the Freeman Coliseum.
99.5 KISS presents the “Summer Of ‘99″ Tour - headlined by Creed, September 13th at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets on sale now. Get info here.
Track Listing For The Live In San Antonio Disc:
1.”Are You Ready?“
2.“Ode”
3.“Torn”
4.“Beautiful”
5.“Illusion”
6.”Say I”
7.”My Own Prison”
8.”What If”
9.”With Arms Wide Open”
10.”Faceless Man”
11.”What’s This Life For”
12.“One”
13.“Higher”