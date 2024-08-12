Creed Celebrates ‘Human Clay’ with San Antonio

Creed performs during the Summer of ’99 Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on July 24, 2024.

Creed Creed performs during the Summer of ’99 Tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on July 24, 2024. (Richard Thigpen)

By Chris Sifuentes

It’s been 25 years since Creed released their multi-platinum sophomore album, Human Clay. The album that brought us Creed hits like, Higher, What If, With Arms Wide Open, and Are You Ready will be re-issued August 16th with plenty of bonus material. This includes the complete concert recorded November 4, 1999 at the Freeman Coliseum.

99.5 KISS presents the “Summer Of ‘99″ Tour - headlined by Creed, September 13th at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets on sale now. Get info here.


Track Listing For The Live In San Antonio Disc:

1.”Are You Ready?“

2.“Ode”

3.“Torn”

4.“Beautiful”

5.“Illusion”

6.”Say I”

7.”My Own Prison”

8.”What If”

9.”With Arms Wide Open”

10.”Faceless Man”

11.”What’s This Life For”

12.“One”

13.“Higher”



