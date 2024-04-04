You can’t actually take out your competition! - Top 5 Buttheads 4/2/2024

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Jealous wife ‘chopped off husband’s privates’ after cheating and it ‘couldn’t be saved’

Nard, don’t you have a scar on your junk?

Yeah...from the “circuscision”

The circus what?

When I was 18, I got a “circuscision”

#4 ‘I don’t give a f—’: Produce wholesaler busted for hiring hitman for $5K to murder business rival, feds allege

#3 Man killed boyfriend at home with ‘Kung Fu chokehold’ he said he learned from film

#2 13-year-old girl makes shocking confession after allegedly killing mom, stabbing brother

#1 Prague hospital performs abortion on the wrong pregnant woman in horrifying patient mix-up

Bonus: Dad kicked to death by yobs and ‘choked on his tongue’ in front of his daughters

Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!