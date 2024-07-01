Women are taking over as the big Binge Drinkers - What’s Happening

GF Default - Woman Drives SUV Into River & Continues Drinking Her Beer

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Boozy women are fueling a huge rise in binge drinking, study finds

https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/boozy-british-women-fuelling-huge-33123295

DEREK – Why do you think things are going so poorly?

BILLY – They’re drinking wine, gin and tonic…

DEREK – Nothing hotter than a girl drinking beer, though. I just it’s it’s one of the weird , low key things that I absolutely adore . Is a woman just drinking a beer.

BILLY - This girl, she goes, “I don’t know . I love the taste of beer , but it makes me really gassy and I just have to fart all the time.”

This woman , she asked the question online. “Why do I fart so much after drinking beers?” Kind of kills the hotness, doesn’t it?

DEREK – No, no. I just don’t think about that part.

#4 New app is slammed for allowing users to ‘creepily spy’ on popular nightclubs across major city

using ‘hidden cameras’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13583839/App-Startup-San-Francisco-California-Bar.html

#3 Cream made from Viagra drug could help to increase women’s libidos and lead to better orgasms

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13584133/Cream-Viagra-drug-help-increase-womens-libidos-lead-better-orgasms.html

#2 Florida man accused of shooting Walmart delivery drone

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2024/06/27/florida-man-accused-of-shooting-walmart-delivery-drone/?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark

#1 Man arrested for chasing another man with machete in Pueblo

https://krdo.com/news/2024/06/28/man-arrested-for-chasing-another-man-with-machete-in-pueblo/?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark

