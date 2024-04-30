Witchcraft, Death Row Daddies, a Yanked-Down Mini-Skirt, and more - What’s Happening 4/29/2024

Tarot cards

(banusevim/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Clark County business accused of witchcraft, owner says it’s not true

Nard forgot about his days of witchcraft, listening oils, magic beans, and animal genitalia!

#4 ‘I had Death Row killer’s baby – now I match other women with violent inmates’

#3 Heartbreaking moment loyal dog desperately chases its owners’ car after it was dumped on road

#2 Karen’ who ‘yanked down teen’s mini skirt as you could see pubic hair’ goes viral

#1 Outrage over bizarre chicken sacrifice in Mexican Senate as politician in hot water

Bonus: Boy rescued after getting stuck in teddy bear claw machine at Hartford laundromat


Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!