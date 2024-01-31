What You Missed on The Billy Madison Show - Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Missed something on the show today? Here are some of the best bits from the show...all in one place!

Are girls perverts now?

How does Billy always turn dog stories into cat stories?

Nard pooping out Derek’s drugs...and more!

What’s Happening :

#5 Prophet is ‘attacked by crocodiles’ and drowns while being baptized in South African river

”Which one would be worse a shark or an alligator?” - Nard (Yes...Nard thinks alligators and crocodiles are the exact same).

#4 Man is selling his bath water

“If women just start being full on gross like dudes...Girls are perverts now??” - Derek

#3 Hotel VP accused of drunkenly slapping teenage Disney World restaurant hostess 3 times over dress code snub

“I couldn’t imagine hitting the hostess. Even though they can be rude sometimes” - Derek

#2 NH resident miraculously survives being compacted inside garbage truck after falling into dumpster

“That’s amazing. Those are the people who are meant to be here for some reason” - Derek

#1 ‘I spent 92 days living on an alien mothership – it lasted 18 minutes on Earth’

“I believe it!” - Nard

“I knew you would” - Billy

Bonus: I love flaunting bush in bikini – trolls say I’m grim but I look better with hair’

“UGHHHH....arrest her!” - Derek





Big Ass World News :

#5 Chances Are, Your Dog Dreams About You, Says Harvard Psychologist

How the hell did Billy turn this awesome dog story into a cat story?

#4 More Americans are getting divorced later in life: Here’s why

“That’s why it’s happening...It’s NOT DUDES that are doing it” - Derek

#3 A hot guy is now called ‘Baby Girl’

“Would you NOT call me that!” - Derek

#2 A woman makes an extra $4K selling used panties

There are used cars that don’t go for that much!

#1 Woman who breastfeeds her SISTER’S baby fires back at critics who say it’s ‘weird’ and ‘disgusting’

When babysitting just isn’t enough.

Bonus: World’s first’ drive-thru strip club where horny blokes paid just £4 a minute

“That’s Bad Ass!” - Derek

“Cool!” - Derek

“Hell Yeah!” - Derek





Top 5 Buttheads :

#5 Man poops out Kinder Surprise eggs full of drugs after trying to fly to Dubai for bender

“If it were Nard, he’d be pooping out MY drugs” - Derek

#4 Drunk bloke kicked off honeymoon flight for telling captain ‘f*** off’ while puffing vape

“If you really don’t like your wife, give her the window seat” - Billy

#3 Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly decapitating his father and displaying his head on YouTube

“Nard’s dad made him move out to the shed when he became old enough to beat him up - Derek

#2 Patient lifts gown while ‘jiggling’ genitals at entrance to The Villages hospital

“Jiggling your genitalia... I’m assuming it’s a guy” - Billy

#1 Tennessee pair accused of shooting pig in viral video, ‘necks cut to drain the blood’

These idiots did it just for clicks.

Bonus: Tickling torture saw victims laugh to death as man wanted to tickle feet until kids peed

Don’t torture the kids like this creep.