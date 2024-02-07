What You Missed on The Billy Madison Show - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Rock in Rio 2019 - Day 4 RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - OCTOBER 03: Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs during Rock in Rio 2019 at Palco Mundo at Cidade do Rock on October 3, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

A Red Hot Chili Pecker

A husband who is dead in the bed.

Nard bought a snowplow when he moved to San Antonio.

What’s Happening :

#5 Former CBWDC kitchen worker arrested after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with inmate

I have the ugliest aunt probably out of anybody in the world...she would go to a prison and feel like she’s the hottest girls on the planet - Derek

#4 Landlord pressured tenants for sex acts, evicted those who refused, feds say. Now he owes

Nuthin’s affordable in this world - Nard

#3 Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s frontman lost virginity to father’s girlfriend aged 12

Such a great dad. - Chris

#2 Sleeping in bed with your dog ‘improves health’ – but only if you are clean

Nope! <think again, Derek> - Billy

#1 Man proposes with huge tattoo on his thigh - popping question with jeans around his ankles

Aww...how sweet - Derek





Big Ass World News :

#5 Woman ‘humiliated’ as crew threaten to kick her off flight for ‘not wearing bra’

My Body, My Choice - Billy

#4 Mum shares bed with husband’s corpse for 4 years and tells kids to ‘keep mouths shut’

I’d rather go to the orphanage - Chris

#3 One in 10 Brits have burnt ex-partner’s belongings after a break-up, study finds

I think girls do it more. - Billy

#2 Man almost licked to death by his pet Chihuahua

That’s so worth it, it so CUTE! - Bills (as Derek)

#1 The shocking number of Americans who don’t know their partners salary revealed

Yeah...DON’T FORGET IT, B*tch! - Derek





Top 5 Buttheads :

#5 Dog shot multiple times after suspect “plotted revenge”

Oh no sir! Let’s kill him! - Derek

#4 Police seek plow driver who allegedly exposed himself, made lewd remark

When Nard moved to Texas, he bought a snow plow - Billy

#3 Murder suspect claims he stabbed his girlfriend to death in self-defense after fight over chopping onions

Like a spider monkey with a knife. - Billy

#2 Shameless couple romp in middle of shopping center in front of horrified shoppers

That was a POV video, right? - Billy

#1 Evil crocodile expert who raped and killed dogs in his ‘torture room’ shipping container has his sentencing delayed and will remain behind bars

He was a crocodile expert that humped dogs - Billy

Bonus: Dog gets stuck inside classic muscle car’s engine while chasing cat

What a dumbass - Nard



