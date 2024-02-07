What You Missed on The Billy Madison Show - Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Missed something on the show today? Here are some of the best bits from the show...all in one place!
What’s Happening:
#5 Former CBWDC kitchen worker arrested after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with inmate
I have the ugliest aunt probably out of anybody in the world...she would go to a prison and feel like she’s the hottest girls on the planet - Derek
#4 Landlord pressured tenants for sex acts, evicted those who refused, feds say. Now he owes
Nuthin’s affordable in this world - Nard
#3 Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s frontman lost virginity to father’s girlfriend aged 12
Such a great dad. - Chris
#2 Sleeping in bed with your dog ‘improves health’ – but only if you are clean
Nope! <think again, Derek> - Billy
#1 Man proposes with huge tattoo on his thigh - popping question with jeans around his ankles
Aww...how sweet - Derek
Big Ass World News:
#5 Woman ‘humiliated’ as crew threaten to kick her off flight for ‘not wearing bra’
My Body, My Choice - Billy
#4 Mum shares bed with husband’s corpse for 4 years and tells kids to ‘keep mouths shut’
I’d rather go to the orphanage - Chris
#3 One in 10 Brits have burnt ex-partner’s belongings after a break-up, study finds
I think girls do it more. - Billy
#2 Man almost licked to death by his pet Chihuahua
That’s so worth it, it so CUTE! - Bills (as Derek)
#1 The shocking number of Americans who don’t know their partners salary revealed
Yeah...DON’T FORGET IT, B*tch! - Derek
Top 5 Buttheads:
#5 Dog shot multiple times after suspect “plotted revenge”
Oh no sir! Let’s kill him! - Derek
#4 Police seek plow driver who allegedly exposed himself, made lewd remark
When Nard moved to Texas, he bought a snow plow - Billy
#3 Murder suspect claims he stabbed his girlfriend to death in self-defense after fight over chopping onions
Like a spider monkey with a knife. - Billy
#2 Shameless couple romp in middle of shopping center in front of horrified shoppers
That was a POV video, right? - Billy
#1 Evil crocodile expert who raped and killed dogs in his ‘torture room’ shipping container has his sentencing delayed and will remain behind bars
He was a crocodile expert that humped dogs - Billy
Bonus: Dog gets stuck inside classic muscle car’s engine while chasing cat
What a dumbass - Nard