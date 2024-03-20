“Wash Your Hair Because We Have Pee-Pees”... - What’s Happening 3/20/2024

#5 ‘I filmed raunchy adult scene with five people and found my future partner’

#4 Armed intruders break into East Haven home looking to steal expensive cat: police

#3 No-shampoo trend growing in popularity with teen boys — despite the risks

My kid stopped washing his hair. I was like what are you doing why is he not washing his hair? He’s like well mom said I don’t need to wash it every day. I was like that’s for girls! You’re a boy! You’re gonna stink and you’re gonna have like flakes, and he goes “no, mom said I don’t have to wash it every day. I was like OK, I got a pee pee, you got a pee pee, listen to me, Your dad…OK?!?! - Nard

#2 Auctioneers stunned as second-hand sex doll in ‘good overall condition’ goes under hammer

#1 California sixth grade girl is viciously attacked by classmate ‘in fight over a boy’ as victim’s mom blasts: ‘Nobody came to help my daughter’