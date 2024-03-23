Upgrade Your Gym Membership and Workout in the Nude - Big Ass World News 3/22/2024

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Mother with SIZE P boobs claims she was ‘SHAMED’ by a ‘snooty’ teacher for not wearing a bra on the school run

#4 We pay our gym to let us work out naked — it’s helped us get fitter

That’s dangerous! Being Naked in a gym.

No it’s not. If you drop a dumbbell on your balls isn’t going to help you.

Well it might help Nard. He doesn’t have much to hit.

#3 Penis size lie blokes are guilty of – and it’s huge turn-off for women

#2 ‘Anus-eating’ virus that kills 30% of people is spreading – ‘something has happened’

#1 Our Homes Are ‘Too Clean,’ Should Be Seeded With Germs, Says Researcher

Bonus: Kids are sniffing this pantry staple to get high — right under their parents’ noses

