Timothy Lincoln Timothy Lincoln, 42, was overheard by a store employee saying, “I’m going to blow this (expletive) up!” outside the store in an Opelika shopping center, WRBL-TV reported. (PHOTO: Getty Images / Lee County Sheriff's Office)

This is the guy we talked about who threatened to blow up an Ulta Beauty store.

He looks dumber than Nard!!

Here’s the story.