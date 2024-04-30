Smart Condoms, Granny With a Gun, Vampire Facials, Pee Jeans and more - Big Ass World News 4/2/2024

Nard Pee Jeans

By Billy Madison Show

#5 The rise of the PRE-erection condoms that men stick on up to 2 HOURS before having sex

#4 Americans spend nearly $500 a year tipping more than they’d like to, according to new research.

Derek’s tipping is OUT OF CONTROL...when it comes to certain attributes

#3 Hero grandmother shoots burglar who interrupted Taylor Swift movie night with granddaughter – before tending to his wound

#2 Warning for Kim Kardashian’s beloved ‘vampire facials’ after four women contract HIV at New Mexico salon, CDC confirms

#1 ‘PEE-STAINED’ JEANSLEAKY STYLE COMES W/ $$$ PRICE TAG ...And It’s Already Sold Out!!!

Nard is a trendsetter!

Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!