It’s a Good Thing Nard Isn’t Head of the FAA - What’s Happening 3/22/2024

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Delivery rider bit off customer’s thumb as teeth tore through him like ‘a chainsaw

#4 Man in white van offers child candy in Eastpointe, police say

#3 Drunk pilot caught with bottles of Jägermeister before flying plane thrown in jail

Well How Long was the flight?

No...Nard.

I mean, it’s probably boring in that cabin.

There are other planes in the air, dummy.

Not for miles!

#2 Woman ditches ‘toxic’ men and goes ‘boy sober’ after 16 years of non-stop dating

#1 Missing elevator sends New Jersey grandma down shaft as horrified granddaughter looks on

Bonus: Woman took luxury ‘mini-vacation’ to dump man’s body in SF Bay


Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!