A Sad Local Story, ANOTHER Dumb Ass, Thief A Disguise, and More - Top 5 Buttheads 5/07/2024

Joshua Kolotka

Officials say man disguised himself as woman after stealing boat Joshua Kolotka (Glades County Sheriff's Office/Glades County Sheriff's Office)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Mom made son, 3, say ‘goodbye to Daddy’ on camera before shooting him dead in murder-suicide a day before custody hearing

#4 Florida man allegedly ran to police for help after failed burglary attempt

#3 Connecticut army sergeant and his brother is charged with botched murder-for-hire plot of two kids and a couple

#2 A 33-year-old Florida man suspected of stealing a boat was recently arrested while trying to avoid police by wearing a blonde wig, a dress, and oversized sunglasses.

#1 Baltimore teacher in ‘inappropriate relationship’ helped teen shoot ex-boyfriend, police allege

Bonus: Iowa City man allegedly brought drugs with him in his vehicle when going to police to be arrested on warrant

