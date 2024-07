A mother sent of a play date waiver NDA to the other parent before the play date was scheduled, she is unsure that she is in the wrong and that the other parent is overreacting to her NDA.

She wanted a NDA and liability waver to be signed before a play date: 😳(parody) pic.twitter.com/wi9tNa1wUZ — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) July 8, 2024

Nard: I support the NBA, because what if the kid sees something that the parents don’t want shared?

Derek: NBA?! That’s what the Spurs play in!