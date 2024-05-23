Nude Wedding, A Dirty Movie Teacher, A Human Kabob, and more - What’s Happening 5/07/2024

A rifle that Nassau County Sheriff's Office collected as evidence in the possible shooting of a victim by his girlfriend.

(Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Tourist chiefs want nudist weddings on beach but brides must wear one thing

#4 Deputy headteacher suspended for starring as gagged and spanked pervert in raunchy film

#3 I’ve slept with 500 blokes – one dating trick can make guys want you more’ you have to play games and act busy

#2 Builder skewered from groin to chest by 3ft rod somehow survives – his X-ray is crazy

#1 Suspect arrested after threatening roommates with rifle

Bonus: Massive 3ft ‘world’s largest rat’ that can sniff out landmines invading US

