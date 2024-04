Nard Eats His "Prize" This episode of Big Dummy Trivia came with a prize for the winner with the most correct answers. In addition to bragging rights, this week’s trivia buff received a tasty pastry with added BMS toppings for “extra flavor”. As luck would have it, Nard FINALLY WON A GAME and the right to enjoy the pastry he CAN NOT say; Chocolate Long John. To the winner goes the spoils indeed!