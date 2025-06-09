Nard needs your help! Donate to his GoFundMe here

By Billy Madison Show

There’s really no way to say it... other than to say that Nard needs YOUR help! After being in and out of the hospital for the past two months while being treated for a number of serious health conditions (some life-threatening), his medical bills have reached levels that are simply impossible for him to manage without bankrupting him.

We have set up this GoFundMe to raise funds that will be used exclusively to help pay those medical bills. Please help our little buddy out and donate what you can.

Stand by Nard in Health Crisis GoFundMe

