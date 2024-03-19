Movie Theater Rules: No Talking, No Cell Phones, No Touching Yourself- Top 5 Buttheads 3/19/2024

#5 Man Arrested For Lewd Sexual Behavior In Detroit Movie Theater During Kristen Stewart’s Lesbian Bodybuilder Flick ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

This reminds me of Nard.

WHAT?

Nard used to go to the drive-in theater to touch himself.

And to look for and to look for greasers.

No, I didn’t!!!!

#4 Florida man arrested for touching himself, groping EMS paramedic during transport: report

#3 A student persuaded by his friend to get his legs amputated for a $1.3 million insurance scam wound up getting only $7,200 that he now has to return: prosecutors

#2 ‘I went to Disney World for Spring Break and a pervy old man ruined Frozen Live’

#1 Chipotle manager charged for alleged lewd acts inside restaurant