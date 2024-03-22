Longer Hair Equals More Sex For Women. It’s Science - Big Ass World News 3/21/2024

#5 Twin studies find reason you cheat on your partner could be written in your DNA
#4 Women with long hair are more attractive, have more sex: study
My wife butchered her hair right before we got a divorce because she didn’t want me to touch her.
You’d still do it, though.
Oh yeah...it just wasn’t as hot though.
#3 Playing computer games can increase risk of erectile dysfunction, study finds
#2 DNA tests like 23AndMe and Ancestry are laying bare the frightening extent of incest in the US - including woman who discovers her ex-lover was her BROTHER
#1 Lawmakers propose legislation to ban first cousin marriages in Tennessee