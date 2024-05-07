Less Nudity, A Man Gets Nailed, Americans Want Shorter Lives, and more - What’s Happening 5/06/2024

Pregnant (File photo)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 University of Tampa student, 19, gave birth to baby in her dorm bathroom then dumped infant in garbage can

#4 Hollywood sex scenes have plummeted 40% since 2000, with many top-grossing films ‘squeaky clean’: study

#3 Man’s hands are NAILED to a fence and two vans are set on fire in ‘gruesome’ and ‘sinister’ car park attack in Northern Ireland - with victim rushed to hospital with ‘life-altering injuries’

#2 YouTuber who wore baby bump to ‘fake’ pregnancy slammed over ‘clickbaiting miscarriage’

#1 Americans would rather live a shorter life in good health than a longer life with health issues, new poll finds

