At Least No One Will Forget This Man’s Funeral... Top 5 Buttheads 3/21/2024

By Billy Madison Show

#5 FBI agent is accused of setting up ‘revenge porn’ cameras to film up to EIGHTY victims at his home - including his ex-wife and ex-fiancée

#4 Mortifying moment businesswoman bares all at funeral on Zoom livestream: Mother accidentally films herself naked in the shower

Footage of the humiliating moment has since gone viral as it’s been heavily shared.

Well, That’s Rude! Who’s sharing that? Are they not family members or something? Like damn, dude. Chill out!

#3 Disturbing footage shows mom Kristel Candelario, 32, calmly lying to cops about finding her 16-month-old baby dead - after she let her daughter rot in her play pen as she frolicked on in Puerto Rico beaches for ten days

#2 Fella claims he let thief keep wife’s credit card as they were spending less than her

#1 Brazen couple caught bonking ‘park bench and car bonnet’ in wild CCTV footage

Bonus: Gran thirsty for vengeance battered woman  in revenge attack for daughter


