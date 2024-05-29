Humans...The OTHER White Meat, Dirty Woman Hands, WTF Cops, and more - Big Ass World News 5/28/2024

#5 Haitians can’t bury loved ones due to gang violence so bodies ‘eaten by pigs and dogs’
#4 Woman refuses to wash hands after using toilet at home – and says it’s ‘ridiculous’
#3 Groom arrested after fight over alleged flirting at wedding reception led to guest being shot
#2 California cops threaten to kill man’s dog if he does not falsely confess to killing father - who was still alive
#1 Dramatic moment mother confronts sex offender in Target after catching him filming her 16-year-old daughter - but cops say he did not commit any crime