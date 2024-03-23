How NOT To Enjoy A Coconut... - Top 5 Buttheads 3/21/2024

#5 Woman filmed performing sex act on bloke in broad daylight against park tree

#4 Man stuck coconut up his bum in extreme sex act – what happened next is even worse

I’m surprised he didn’t have an Only Fans, tyring to sell that thing,

Naw...He did that just for the love of the game.

That is disssssgusting!

That was just for sport.

#3 California church pastor Samuel Pasillas allegedly paid hitman $40K to kill daughter’s boyfriend in murder-for-hire plot

#2 Michigan boy aged 12 gets DRUNK after Outback steak house staff ‘accidentally serve him rum-filled strawberry daiquiri rather than booze-free ‘virgin’ version he usually orders’

#1 Deadbeat mom caught on camera pushing daughter to steal purse in restaurant — as they ditch $500 bill

Bonus: Breaking Bad! Horrifying moment woman’s bone snaps after she entered an arm wrestle battle with a complete stranger



