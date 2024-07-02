Hawk Tuah Girls says no to Trump

Hawk Tuah girl is asked who she would “hawk tuah”

Hawk Tuah Girl Original Video (Photo Provided By YouTube API - Tim & Dee TV)

By Billy Madison Show

Barstool had an exclusive interview with the internet sensation “Hawk Tuah” girl where they asked about the rumors of her job, family, and who she would “hawk tuah” for celebrities.

BILLY – Is it true that women vote on attractiveness?

DEREK – It goes back to glad we let women vote


Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!