Derek D’s Were Caused By His Mom’s Getting D’s. - Big Ass World News 3/20/2024

Derek D

By Billy Madison Show

#5 Dad jailed for repeatedly calling kid’s school to gripe about too much homework

A lot of parents want to come home and have a beer.

Most times my mom didn’t even come home.

Derek, you may have gotten D’s on your report card, but your mom was getting D’s as well!

#4 Feminist women have BETTER SEX including more ‘oral stimulation’, compared to non-feminists, new research suggests

#3 Women ‘traumatized’ after being kicked off flight for being too fat for one seat

#2 Experts reveal surprising reasons some people get the ‘hangover horn’ after a night of drinking (even if they feel like death) as sufferers complain of having libido like ‘a wild animal’

#1 Top adult star Belle Delphine ask fans to guess ‘blinks’ and offers ‘extracted tooth’ as prize

