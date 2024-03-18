Boobs that will destroy your phone and your marriage - Big Ass World News 3/18/2024

People's Choice red carpet

Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

By Billy Madison Show

#5 North Korea bans pet dogs as it’s ‘not socialist behavior’ and ‘waste of money’

#4 We want Pet-ernity leave! Half of dog owners demand the same rights as parents when getting time off work to care for their animals

#3 Searching for naked Sydney Sweeney snaps will destroy your device, experts warn

My wife says their fake...They are NOT fake. We’ve fought about this!

That’s a funny couple fight. You guys have actually fought over this woman’s breasts.

YES!

I think couples do argue about girls boobs.

#2 Olivia Rodrigo offers fans morning after pills and condoms at star’s concert

#1 Woman afraid to hang her underwear on washing line as ‘panty thief’ on the loose

Billy Madison Show

Billy Madison Show

Weekdays 6AM - 10AM

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!