BMS Live At Hooters!

The Billy Madison Show Live from Hooters San Antonio West - 9802 Ingram Rd.
Friday, June 26th from 7pm-9pm
Seating will be limited...so get there early!
Food & Drink Specials
- Score summer specials like a pound of crab legs for just $19.99 or a half pound of steamed shrimp for only $9.99
- Cool down with Hooters Drink of the Month – the Passion Player- for just $8! One sip and suddenly you’re celebrating like your team just scored. Served in a collectible Casamigos cup to take home, while supplies last.
- All Day, Every Day Drink Specials
- $6 Single Mixer Cocktails
- $6 Sauza Legendary Margaritas
- Tons of beer specials, with great deals on Corona bottles, Modelo Big Daddy Mugs, and Michelob Ultra Big Daddy Mugs- served in a Collectible Cup, while supplies last
- Kick off the flavors of summer with our Bacon Cheddar BBQ Cheeseburger. Juicy, allbeef patty, grilled to perfection. Topped with BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, and cheddar. Served with curly fries, it’s the ultimate taste of summer! o Hooters summer meal deals – all day, everyday:
- Choose 10 Boneless Wings or 10 Buffalo Shrimp
- Both served with curly fries for just $9.99!