BMS Election 2024: Vote Now - Chris or Nard?

Nard was once a prominent figure on the Billy Madison Show. His popularity was soaring at an all-time high. The people loved him, as he was once considered “The Glue” of the show. However, at the peak of his popularity, Nard left the show with almost no notice and certainly no “goodbye” to his adoring fans. After a lengthy 5-year absence, Nard is back on the Billy Madison Show. But is it the same Nard as before? According to Billy, Derek, & Chris…NO! According to the cast members of the show and private research, Chris is now the more popular between the two, secure his 3rd mic position. As Nard refuses to believe this, both candidates have decided to LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE!

They’ve been campaigning for months. Now the time to find out how that semi-hard work has paid off. Who will be the more popular? Is it Chris? Is it Nard? Do both candidates suck? That’s for YOU to answer. Please cast your vote below:

The Candidates

Sifuentes Campaign

Chris Sifuentes

3rd Mic / De Facto Producer

Joined The Billy Madison Show in 2017

Left the show from late 2019 until early 2020 (Approx. 6 Months - Management’s Decision)





Nard Campaign Alt

Nard

4th Mic / Stunt Boy / Idiot

Original Member of The Billy Madison Show when it debuted on KISS in November 2011.

Left the show from 2018 until late 2023 (5 Years - His Own Decision)

