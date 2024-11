Chris - 5,869

Nard - 7,509

Total Voted Reported: 13,166

BMS Election Results

SAN ANTONIO, TX - In a shocking turn of events, the winner of the Billy Madison Show Election is Nathaniel Daniel “Nard” Norris. Nard, who turned his back on the show, the listeners, and 99.5 KISS in 2018 somehow emerged victorious. But was it a true victory? Some question his tactics, which was basically voter fraud. Nonetheless, Nard is the winner and will have the 99.5 KISS name changed to “Nard-FM” in January 20th.